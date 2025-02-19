Soft Life! See how students in this fancy Boarding School in Kenya are treated like royalty (VIDEO)

Wednesday, February
19, 2025 – While most boarding schools in Kenya feel like mini-prisons, Adelaide Schools Nakuru is redefining
the experience with elegance and comfort!
In a viral TikTok video, the school
flaunts its spacious, well-organized
dormitories, where each
double-decker bed has ample space and personal cabinets - no
overcrowding here!
The clip captures gentle wake-up calls from dedicated
male and female matrons, who even make
students’ beds neatly - talk about VIP treatment!
The caption? “Boarding section: where every moment is a
memory to cherish.” And honestly, it looks like a dream!
Located in Royal Estate, Barnabas, Adelaide
Schools offers premium facilities, nurturing students’ talents in a secure, soft-life environment.
Who says school can’t feel like a five-star retreat?
Watch the video below.
@adelaide_schools_nakuru Boarding section: where every moment is a memory to Cherish #Adelaide #adelaideschools #adelaideschoolsnakuru #bestschool #nakuru ♬ original sound - Adelaide Schools Nakuru
