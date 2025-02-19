Soft Life! See how students in this fancy Boarding School in Kenya are treated like royalty (VIDEO)







Wednesday, February 19, 2025 – While most boarding schools in Kenya feel like mini-prisons, Adelaide Schools Nakuru is redefining the experience with elegance and comfort!

In a viral TikTok video, the school flaunts its spacious, well-organized dormitories, where each double-decker bed has ample space and personal cabinets - no overcrowding here!

The clip captures gentle wake-up calls from dedicated male and female matrons, who even make students’ beds neatly - talk about VIP treatment!

The caption? “Boarding section: where every moment is a memory to cherish.” And honestly, it looks like a dream!

Located in Royal Estate, Barnabas, Adelaide Schools offers premium facilities, nurturing students’ talents in a secure, soft-life environment.

Who says school can’t feel like a five-star retreat?







Bottom of Form

Watch the video below.