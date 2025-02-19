A notorious conman masquerading as a car dealer flees with Ksh 300,000 - Details of the fraudulent car deal that happened along Kiambu Road







Wednesday, February 19, 2025 - A man posing as a car dealer is wanted by police after allegedly defrauding a vehicle buyer of Ksh 300,000 in a fraudulent transaction that took place this month in Ridgeways along Kiambu Road.

The suspect, identified as Andrea Opidi, who also operates under the alias Jeff and uses an M-Pesa line registered to Odhiambo Onyango, is accused of obtaining the money under false pretence during a purported trade-in deal involving a Mazda Axela and a Toyota Mark X.

According to the complainant, the suspect had offered to purchase the Mazda Axela from him for Ksh 800,000 while facilitating its exchange for a Toyota Mark X valued at Ksh 1.1 million.

The suspect allegedly convinced Nicholas to send him a top-up payment of Ksh 300,000 to finalise the transaction.

However, upon receiving the funds, the suspect abruptly fled the scene on foot before the sale agreement could be completed.

Efforts to reach him have since been unsuccessful.

The matter has been reported at Muthaiga Police Station, where an investigation has been launched.

Authorities are appealing for any information that could assist in locating the suspect.

"Niaje Cyprian. I need to expose this car dealer/thief. This guy (Andrea Opidi) and his Mpesa line reading (Odhiambo Onyango) is wanted by the police for running away and obtaining under false pretense of 300k from Nicholas ****** on Monday 17th February 2025 at Ridgeways along Kiambu road. He was posing as a car dealer facilitating a trade-in between a Mazda Axela and a Toyota Mark X. He lied to Nick that he was going to buy the Axela from him for 800k and since Nick wanted the mark X at 1.1m he should send him the top-up balance of 300k. Upon receiving the 300k, as we were signing the agreement, Andrea alias Jeff alias Odhiambo took to his heels, running literally. Share widely. Any info about him will be helpful. Just DM. We have reported him to Muthaiga police station."