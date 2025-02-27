SHOCKING CCCTV footage shows moment Equity Bank customer was robbed of Ksh500, 000 on Moi Avenue shortly after leaving the bank - Was it an inside job? (VIDEO)

Thursday,
February 27, 2025 - A shocking CCTV video has emerged online showing a
man being robbed shortly after withdrawing money from Equity Bank along Moi
Avenue, Nairobi.
According to reports, the victim withdrew Ksh400,000 from
the bank on February 10 and was also carrying Ksh100,000 in cash.
Just 12 minutes after leaving the bank, a gang of thugs
accosted him, dragged him into a corner, and robbed him of everything as he
screamed for help.
The incident has raised concerns among Kenyans, with many
suspecting that rogue Equity Bank employees could be working with criminals to
target customers withdrawing large sums of money.
Watch the video below.
February 27, 2025The Kenyan DAILY POST
0 Comments