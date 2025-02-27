RAILA ODINGA’s diehard supporter advises him on how to deal with RUTO amid UDA - ODM coalition talk - RUTO should be worried!







Thursday, February 27, 2025 - Political analyst Joachim Simiyu, a prominent member of Bunge la Mwananchi, has offered opposition leader, Raila Odinga, strategic advice on dealing with President William Ruto ahead of the 2027 elections.

Speaking during a Bunge la Mwananchi session yesterday, Simiyu urged Raila to adopt the same approach he used to outmaneuver the late President Daniel Arap Moi, leading to KANU’s historic defeat in 2002.

Amid growing speculation of a possible coalition between Raila’s Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) and Ruto’s United Democratic Alliance (UDA), Simiyu advised Raila to join the Government but with a well-calculated exit plan.

According to Simiyu, Raila should align himself with key figures within Ruto’s administration and secure strategic allies before pulling out en masse at the opportune moment.

“I want to urge my all-time hero, Raila Amollo Odinga, to go deeper into government.”

“Make everyone who matters your friend. When the time is right, get out with everyone,” Simiyu stated.

He believes this move would deal a significant blow to Ruto’s re-election bid.

Meanwhile, Raila Odinga has yet to declare his next political move after failing to clinch the African Union Commission (AUC) chairmanship.

