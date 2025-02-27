CHARLENE RUTO records herself using a Matatu and casually walking around in CBD at night to show ‘humility’ - Video sparks reactions (WATCH)

Thursday, February 27, 2025 - President William Ruto’s daughter, Charlene Ruto, has once again grabbed public attention with her latest publicity stunt.
In a viral video, Charlene is seen boarding a matatu late at
night and strolling through Nairobi’s CBD, seemingly trying to blend in with
ordinary citizens.
Despite being a multi-millionaire - through her stakes in
Weston Hotel and other family businesses, she has been on a PR spree,
portraying herself as humble and relatable.
However, many Kenyans remain skeptical, dismissing her
actions as mere theatrics rather than genuine connection with the common mwananchi.
Watch the video and reactions below.
February 26, 2025
The Kenyan DAILY POST
0 Comments