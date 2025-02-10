SHOCK as a man is beaten to death after raiding his in-laws’ home at night to take back his estranged wife in Migori - DETAILS!







Monday, February 10, 2025 - A middle-aged man was killed on Sunday, February 8th, after allegedly raiding his in-laws' home in Ngere village, West Kamagambo, in an attempt to take back his estranged wife.

According to Rongo Sub-County Police Commander, Salim Fundi, the incident occurred at around 12:15 a.m. when the deceased, identified as Michael Otieno, reportedly tried to forcefully reclaim his wife, from whom he had been separated for some time.

“The woman raised an alarm, prompting neighbors to rush to her rescue. They confronted the man and fatally assaulted him,” Fundi stated.

Police reports indicate that Otieno was armed with a knife at the time of the attack.

Authorities responded swiftly to the scene after receiving reports of the incident.

The body of the deceased has been taken to Rosewood Mortuary in Rongo for preservation, pending a postmortem examination.

Investigations into the matter are ongoing as police seek to establish the full circumstances surrounding the fatal confrontation.

Three individuals have since been arrested to assist with investigations.

