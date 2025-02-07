SHOCK as a 52-year-old man is found murdered and body dumped in a thicket in Embu - He was last seen with friends in a bar.







Friday, February 7, 2025 - Residents of Riamaciri village, Embu County, are in shock following the brutal murder of Kenneth Muchagi Njiru.

His body was discovered on Thursday, February 6, along a footpath frequently used by locals returning home from Kathangari Shopping Centre.

According to a police report, the 52-year-old man's body was found dumped in a thicket at Kiriari Village, Ngandori West location.

Preliminary investigations suggest he was killed elsewhere before being abandoned in the secluded area.

Muchagi was last seen alive on the evening of Wednesday, February 5th, socializing with friends at a bar in Kathangari Trading Centre.

His father, Danshon Njiru, expressed deep grief and urged the police to conduct thorough investigations to bring those responsible to justice.

"My son was happy and full of life when I last saw him. Hours later, I was called to identify his lifeless body. I want answers," he said.

Friends and neighbors described the deceased as a quiet, friendly man who got along with everyone.

"He was a good person. His death is heartbreaking, especially for his wife and children," said a neighbor.

Detectives from Kangaru Police Station have moved the body to Embu Level Five Hospital mortuary for an autopsy as investigations continue.

The Kenyan DAILY POST