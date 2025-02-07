Monster father slapped with 20-year imprisonment for doing the unthinkable to his 12-year-old daughter







Friday, February 7, 2025 - In a ruling at Rongo Court, Principal Magistrate Christine Oruo sentenced Joram Thomas to 20 years in prison for taking advantage of his 12-year-old daughter and putting her in the family way.

The magistrate stated that the prosecution had sufficiently proven its case, while Thomas's defense was deemed unconvincing, consisting mainly of denials and half-truths.

The monster father is accused of committing the offenses between July and December 2023 in Mateta, Awendo sub-county, Migori County.

He would take advantage of the minor when the victim's mother was away at work or church.

The minor's 'condition' was discovered during a medical examination on December 22, 2023, at Awendo Sub-County Hospital.

Subsequent DNA analysis confirmed with 99.9% certainty that Thomas was the father of the unborn child.

Despite his initial denial, Thomas admitted in court that his actions were influenced by alcohol, claiming he was not in control of his actions.

However, this did not sway the court's decision to slap him with a 20-year prison sentence.

The Kenyan DAILY POST