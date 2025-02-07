Monster father slapped with 20-year imprisonment for doing the unthinkable to his 12-year-old daughter

Friday, February 7, 2025 - In a ruling at Rongo Court, Principal Magistrate Christine Oruo sentenced Joram Thomas to 20 years in prison for taking advantage of his 12-year-old daughter and putting her in the family way.
The magistrate stated that the prosecution had sufficiently
proven its case, while Thomas's defense was deemed unconvincing, consisting
mainly of denials and half-truths.
The monster father is accused of committing the offenses
between July and December 2023 in Mateta, Awendo sub-county, Migori County.
He would take advantage of the minor when the victim's mother
was away at work or church.
The minor's 'condition' was discovered during a medical
examination on December 22, 2023, at Awendo Sub-County Hospital.
Subsequent DNA analysis confirmed with 99.9% certainty that
Thomas was the father of the unborn child.
Despite his initial denial, Thomas admitted in court that his
actions were influenced by alcohol, claiming he was not in control of his
actions.
However, this did not sway the court's decision to slap him
with a 20-year prison sentence.
The Kenyan DAILY POST
0 Comments