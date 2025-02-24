SHAME!! This is a school in Mbeere South, Embu County where kids are studying inside a tank - The area MP NEBART MURIUKI is a RUTO sycophant (PHOTOs)







Monday, February 24, 2025 - Photos of a school in Mbeere South, Embu County, where children study inside a water tank, have sparked public outrage.

Social media users have condemned area leaders, including MP, Nebart Muriuki, and Governor Cecily Mbarire, for neglecting development.

Critics accuse Muriuki of prioritizing politics, citing his recent move to have police arrest protesters demanding justice for Billy Mwangi, who was abducted after criticizing President Ruto online.

See the photos below and reactions

The Kenyan DAILY POST