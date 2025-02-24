A cashier at Chandarana Food plus Supermarket Yaya Branch dies after being denied permission to go to the hospital by a rogue manager







Monday, February 24, 2025 - A whistleblower has exposed the toxic work environment at Chandarana Food Plus Supermarket Yaya branch after a rogue manager denied a cashier permission to go to the hospital, leading to his death.

The cashier had reported to work healthy but as the day progressed, he fell ill and asked the manager for permission to go to the hospital.

However, he was denied the permission.

He worked until 10 PM despite being ill.

The manager reportedly left him in the supermarket and went home.

The security guard manning the mall called his wife and a friend when his health deteriorated.

The cashier was rushed to the Kenyatta National Hospital where he died while undergoing treatment.

He was diagnosed with high blood pressure, caused by the toxic work environment at the retail chain.

Below is a message that a whistleblower wrote to Robert Alai.

