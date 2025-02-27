SHA is not working, Kenyans are crying!! RUTO’s ally DIDMUS BARASA pleads with the President to review the policy or else he will go home in 2027

Thursday, February 27, 2025 - President Ruto’s ally and Kimilili MP, Didmus Barasa, has raised concerns over the effectiveness of the Social Health Authority (SHA), questioning its ability to serve Kenyans despite strong Government backing.
The vocal MP, elected under Ruto’s United
Democratic Alliance (UDA),
argued that the new health scheme has yet to address the shortcomings of the defunct
National Health Insurance Fund (NHIF).
While acknowledging President William Ruto’s good intentions,
he noted that over 15 million Kenyans registered under SHA are struggling to access medical
services due to funding challenges.
He stated that many health facilities are turning away
patients because the state-run health scheme owes them millions.
"The president asked us to mobilize Kenyans to register
for SHA, but the challenge is that our people are denied services because
hospitals are not being paid," Barasa stated.
The lawmaker urged President Ruto to increase funding for SHA, arguing that relying
solely on contributions from the few salaried Kenyans cannot
sustain the medical needs of millions.
Barasa suggested that the Exchequer releases
additional funds to SHA with parliamentary approval to ensure
it serves its purpose.
Barasa warned that the scheme’s inefficiencies could damage
the president’s reputation ahead of the 2027 elections, emphasizing that those relying on SHA
are the same citizens who will determine Ruto’s re-election.
“I want
to ask the President, Kenyans are crying, that this SHA is not working. The
system cannot accommodate millions of Kenyans who have registered.”
“I
plead with you, that you have the power to appropriate money before bringing it
to parliament to be regularised.”
“Get
enough funds from other sectors and put on SHA so that these Kenyans don't
continue to suffer.”
“Those
who will vote for you are the poor who will go to hospital and rely on SHA for
payments of their medical needs, Mr. President, bring more money to SHA,"
"If SHA cannot solve the problems NHIF had, then the
government must review, strengthen, and improve the policy to
better serve the people," he concluded.
