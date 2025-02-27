SHA is not working, Kenyans are crying!! RUTO’s ally DIDMUS BARASA pleads with the President to review the policy or else he will go home in 2027







Thursday, February 27, 2025 - President Ruto’s ally and Kimilili MP, Didmus Barasa, has raised concerns over the effectiveness of the Social Health Authority (SHA), questioning its ability to serve Kenyans despite strong Government backing.

The vocal MP, elected under Ruto’s United Democratic Alliance (UDA), argued that the new health scheme has yet to address the shortcomings of the defunct National Health Insurance Fund (NHIF).

While acknowledging President William Ruto’s good intentions, he noted that over 15 million Kenyans registered under SHA are struggling to access medical services due to funding challenges.

He stated that many health facilities are turning away patients because the state-run health scheme owes them millions.

"The president asked us to mobilize Kenyans to register for SHA, but the challenge is that our people are denied services because hospitals are not being paid," Barasa stated.

The lawmaker urged President Ruto to increase funding for SHA, arguing that relying solely on contributions from the few salaried Kenyans cannot sustain the medical needs of millions.

Barasa suggested that the Exchequer releases additional funds to SHA with parliamentary approval to ensure it serves its purpose.

Barasa warned that the scheme’s inefficiencies could damage the president’s reputation ahead of the 2027 elections, emphasizing that those relying on SHA are the same citizens who will determine Ruto’s re-election.

“I want to ask the President, Kenyans are crying, that this SHA is not working. The system cannot accommodate millions of Kenyans who have registered.”

“I plead with you, that you have the power to appropriate money before bringing it to parliament to be regularised.”

“Get enough funds from other sectors and put on SHA so that these Kenyans don't continue to suffer.”

“Those who will vote for you are the poor who will go to hospital and rely on SHA for payments of their medical needs, Mr. President, bring more money to SHA,"

"If SHA cannot solve the problems NHIF had, then the government must review, strengthen, and improve the policy to better serve the people," he concluded.

The Kenyan DAILY POST