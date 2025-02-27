Nairobi-based human rights activists file petition to demand conjugal rights for prisoners - DETAILS!







Thursday, February 27, 2025 - Three Nairobi-based human rights activists have moved to court, challenging the Kenyan Government’s policy on denying prisoners conjugal visits.

The petition, filed at the Milimani High Court, seeks to compel the Ministry of Interior and the Prisons Service Department to allow inmates to spend time with their partners, arguing that the restriction is unconstitutional.

The petitioners, John Wangai, Peter Agoro, and Anthony Murimi, claim the policy violates Article 45 of the Kenyan Constitution, which guarantees the right to family.

They argue that international human rights law and customary law recognize the importance of conjugal relations in maintaining family bonds.

The petitioners argue that denying prisoners this right results in emotional distress, family disintegration, and increased infidelity.

They further argue that the lack of conjugal rights within prisons contributes to the rise of homosexuality, leading to higher rates of HIV transmission.

Additionally, they state that the denial of conjugal visits is discriminatory, violating Article 27, which guarantees equality before the law.

They want the court to declare the denial of conjugal rights unconstitutional and order the Government to create a clear policy for conjugal visits within 12 months.

In 2023, then Permanent Secretary for Correctional Services, Mary Muthoni, opposed conjugal visits for inmates, citing concerns over pregnancies in female prisons.

The lawsuit has reignited debate on whether inmates should have the right to intimacy while serving their sentences.

The Kenyan DAILY POST