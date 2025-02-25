Senator GLORIA ORWOBA opens up on being ‘pregnancy shamed’ and why she’s advising ladies to have babies while young

Tuesday, February 25, 2025 - Controversial nominated Senator Gloria Orwoba is embracing motherhood with joy, despite facing pregnancy shaming.
In a recent interview, the 38-year-old, who welcomed her
second child two months ago, shared her experiences and the societal
expectations placed on female politicians.
"You know, this is my second-born,
but I’ve just played along with the assumption that I only have one
child," she joked.
“But yes, motherhood brings a glow.
It’s fulfilling, and I really, really wanted this baby. I’m so happy.”
Reflecting on her pregnancy, Orwoba
described it as smooth, even working until the very last day.
She also found amusement in how the
public reacted to her changing body. However, she was not immune to criticism.
"Apparently, legislators aren’t
supposed to get pregnant! It was like, ‘Heh! She’s pregnant?’
“But I had a great support system, and
we thank God.”
Orwoba also opened up about becoming a
mother at a young age and the challenges that followed.
“I wasn’t ready. I wanted to finish my
studies, build my career, and before I knew it, 17 years had passed. Then I
thought, ‘Oh my gosh, I’m almost 40! I need another baby.’”
Determined, she took a proactive
approach. "I worked on it—supplements, schedules, morning and evening
routines. Let me tell you, when you’re older, it’s harder. So get your kids
when you’re young!"
While keeping her baby’s father a
secret, Orwoba recently rubbished rumors of an affair with former Ghanaian
President John Kufuor.
"For the better part of my
career, I have faced various forms of violence, both verbal and physical, and I
have always stood up against patriarchal systems.”
"However, this unwarranted
invasion of my private life, particularly regarding a supposed affair with H.E.
John Kufuor, is deeply disappointing,"
she said, shutting down the speculation.Bottom of Form
