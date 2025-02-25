DRC President FELIX TSHISEKEDI has hired Israeli commandos to protect him amid M23 rebels threat (PHOTOs)







Tuesday, February 25, 2025 - DRC President Felix Tshisekedi has resorted to hiring Israeli commandos to beef up his security amid the ongoing conflict in the eastern part of the country where the Rwanda-backed M23 rebel militia is gaining territory.

At the end of January, the rebels seized Goma, the capital of North Kivu province, followed by Bukavu, the capital of South Kivu province, with little resistance.

The fighting has resulted in thousands of deaths and the displacement of hundreds of thousands of people.

It seems Tshisekedi is not taking chances with his security.

See photos below.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.