Senator BONI KHALWALE’s nephew among those feared dead in Kakamega tragedy

Tuesday, February 4, 2025 - Three people, including Kakamega Senator Boni Khalwale’s nephew, are feared dead following the collapse of a gold mine in Machilisi village, Shinyalu Constituency.
The incident occurred on Monday night, trapping 22 miners
underground.
While 19 have been rescued, efforts to retrieve the
remaining three continue.
Speaking at the scene, Senator Khalwale condemned investors
in the region, accusing them of exploiting local miners while secretly
extracting gold worth an estimated Ksh1.2 billion monthly.
He blamed the tragedy on unsafe mining practices, alleging
that investors prioritize profits over safety.
“For over a century, our people have mined gold safely. However, companies like Shanta Gold have operated under the guise of research while extracting our resources,” Khalwale stated.
The Senator also urged the Government to introduce
regulations ensuring that mining revenues benefit local communities.
He demanded that proceeds from the Ksh1.2 billion gold trade
be redirected to the County Government for development projects.
“We are not creating unnecessary pressure; we just want the
money to benefit the local community, including the youth and landowners. Any
other threat will not work,” he asserted.
Authorities are yet to comment on the allegations as rescue
efforts continue.
