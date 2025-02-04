Senator BONI KHALWALE’s nephew among those feared dead in Kakamega tragedy







Tuesday, February 4, 2025 - Three people, including Kakamega Senator Boni Khalwale’s nephew, are feared dead following the collapse of a gold mine in Machilisi village, Shinyalu Constituency.

The incident occurred on Monday night, trapping 22 miners underground.

While 19 have been rescued, efforts to retrieve the remaining three continue.

Speaking at the scene, Senator Khalwale condemned investors in the region, accusing them of exploiting local miners while secretly extracting gold worth an estimated Ksh1.2 billion monthly.

He blamed the tragedy on unsafe mining practices, alleging that investors prioritize profits over safety.

“For over a century, our people have mined gold safely. However, companies like Shanta Gold have operated under the guise of research while extracting our resources,” Khalwale stated.





The Senator also urged the Government to introduce regulations ensuring that mining revenues benefit local communities.

He demanded that proceeds from the Ksh1.2 billion gold trade be redirected to the County Government for development projects.

“We are not creating unnecessary pressure; we just want the money to benefit the local community, including the youth and landowners. Any other threat will not work,” he asserted.

Authorities are yet to comment on the allegations as rescue efforts continue.

