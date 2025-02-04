RUTO responds to GACHAGUA’s Ksh 2 billion offer with a stinging rebuke, downplays 2027 election talk







Tuesday, February 4, 2025 - President William Ruto has fired back at former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua, who stunned Kenyans with claims that he was offered Ksh billion by Ruto to resign.

During an interview with Royal Media Services’ vernacular radio stations, Mulembe, Vuuka, and Sulwe FM, the former DP stated that the proposal was a direct request from Ruto.

“The President asked me to step down, promising Ksh. 2 billion to retire comfortably, with proper security and remuneration. He suggested that I could consider running for political office in the future,” Gachagua stated.

Speaking at the Mandera Teachers Training College, Ruto accused Gachagua of being focused on divisive politics.

He called on Gachagua and his allies to focus on presenting an agenda to Kenyans if they want to mount a strong competition ahead of the 2027 elections.

"Division will not get you anywhere. And the people of Kenya are resolved to unite so that together we can transform our nation.”

“We cannot transform our nation divided. We will transform our nation united," Ruto said.

In the same breath, the President urged the people of Mandera to shun those against the Kenya Kwanza Government, stating that they are disorganized.

"If they are not speaking about tribal politics, they are talking about religion.

“If they are not talking religion, then they are talking about people from the mountain or from Rift valley or the lake region," he added.

"The most important thing right now is not the 2027 elections but the plan to transform the country.

“I am asking all leaders let us unite so that we can have a plan to prosecute the agenda so we can transform our nation," Ruto stated.

The Kenyan DAILY POST