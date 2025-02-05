See what this Gen Z was captured on camera doing during a burial in Murang’a - VIDEO sparks reactions







Wednesday, February 5, 2025 - A young man was captured on camera dancing Mapangale, a new dance style currently sweeping Tiktok and dominating dance floors across the country, during a burial ceremony at Kandara, Murang’a County.

As other mourners were engulfed in sorrow, the man, believed to be a Gen Z, was busy having fun.

The video has sparked mixed reactions on social media, with a section of netizens suggesting that he was under the influence of bhang.

“Consumption of weed will have you experiencing ADHD and psychosis. Vijana tuwache bangi,” an X user commented on the video.

“Just do whatever makes you happy, empress the inner you,” another user added.

Watch the video.

Vijana muache bangi tafadhali 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/ixtfXLLGDl — Baba Makena 3/5 🕊️ (@AndieKeysh) February 5, 2025