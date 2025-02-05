MARAGA for President – Kenyans react as the former Chief Justice hosts a group of youth activists at his residence after castigating RUTO over abductions (PHOTOs)







Wednesday, February 5, 2025 - Former Chief Justice David Maraga has ignited speculation about his potential political ambitions after he hosted civil society leaders and Gen Z activists at his residence yesterday.

During the meeting, Maraga praised young activists for their unwavering dedication to transforming Kenya, emphasizing his support for their demands for accountability and reform.

In widely shared photos and videos, Maraga was seen singing with activists, including emotional renditions of songs honoring protesters who lost their lives during demonstrations.

While he has not officially declared any political aspirations, his engagement with reformists has fueled debate over whether he could mount a challenge against Ruto in the 2027 elections.

Following the meeting, Maraga, who recently condemned the Government over rising cases of abductions and extrajudicial killings, took to social media, reiterating his commitment to justice and human rights.

He wrote: “I was inspired by your passion and commitment to transform Kenya into a better place for everyone. The youth’s struggle for a better Kenya deserves all our support.”

His comment section was soon flooded with messages from Kenyans urging him to consider a presidential bid against President Ruto in 2027.

We paid a courtesy call on @dkmaraga.

We updated him on the movement's struggle for good governance, the rule of law and constitutionalism, issues he relates with very well. We inducted him to the movement, he sang with us, as we welcomed him to the struggle to liberate Kenya. pic.twitter.com/03sP2fvHcK — Nyamisa Chelagat (@Nyamisa_Chela) February 4, 2025