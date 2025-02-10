See what BELINDA WEKESA, the 19-year-old student who jumped to her death near JKUAT had posted about Valentine’s Day as her boyfriend is arrested







Monday, February 10, 2025 - Police in Juja are investigating the death of 19-year-old college student, Belinda Kayanga Wekesa, who reportedly fell from an apartment near Jomo Kenyatta University of Agriculture and Technology (JKUAT) on Saturday, February 8th.

Preliminary reports indicate that Belinda had a disagreement with her boyfriend shortly before the tragic incident. Authorities have since arrested him to assist with investigations.

As news of her death spread, netizens uncovered one of her last social media posts, where she made a sarcastic remark about Valentine’s Day.

In the post, she jokingly wished for heavy rains from February 14th to 18th, suggesting she wasn’t looking forward to the widely celebrated day of love.

"I pray that on that 14th it may rain until 18th so everyone stays indoors," she wrote.