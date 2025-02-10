Kenyan LADY blasts her ex-boyfriend who borrowed her money and vanished seven years ago - The ruthless guy responds!







Monday, February 10, 2025 - Drama unfolded on X (formerly Twitter) when a Kenyan lady publicly dragged her ex-boyfriend for allegedly borrowing money from her, only to disappear to Mombasa seven years ago.

To add salt to injury, the guy has been shamelessly liking and reposting her content, leaving netizens in stitches.

In a fiery post, she even wondered if the woman he ran off with had dumped him, forcing him to try to get back to her.

However, the plot thickened when online detectives dug up an old tweet from the alleged scammer himself - advising men to milk cash from women obsessed with them!

Clearly, this guy has no regrets.

See the posts below.

The Kenyan DAILY POST