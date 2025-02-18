How anti-terror police officers foiled a planned abduction of a team of foreign nationals by AL SHABAAB operatives - 2 suspects arrested (PHOTOs)







Tuesday, February 18, 2025 - Anti-terrorism police in Mandera East have arrested two suspected Al Shabaab operatives, who had planned the abduction of a team of foreign nationals working at a sewer line construction site within Mandera Township.

Acting on intelligence, the ever agile sleuths swiftly arrested the prime suspect, Isaac Abdi Mohamed alias Kharan Abdi Hassan, 29, who had recently sneaked his way into the country from El-ade in Somalia and forged a number of documents to identify as a Kenyan.

On keen scrutiny and thorough interrogation, it was discovered that the suspect was to pay Sh 100,000 to his local associate, who would assist in the abduction exercise before he and another, Noor Yacob Ali, 29 facilitated the to-be victims' movement to El-ade at a Sh 300,000 fee.

Consequently, another operation was conducted early this morning, where Yacob Ali was cornered and arrested at Metameta area within Mandera Township by a multi-agency security team.

The two have been booked in custody undergoing further interrogation ahead of their arraignment for being members of a terrorist group, which is a serious offence under the Prevention of Terrorism Act (POTA).

