Police share names of dangerous criminals who escaped Wundanyi Prison - Four have been arrested so far







Wednesday, February 5, 2025 - Mombasa police on Monday arrested Patrick Karisa, one of the eight inmates who escaped from Wundanyi Main Prison in Taita Taveta County on January 25, 2025.

Karisa, who was smoked out from his hideout in Mombasa, following a meticulous manhunt, was transferred to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) headquarters in Wundanyi for processing before being moved to Manyani Maximum Security Prison in Voi.

Authorities have now recaptured four of the escapees, but the remaining four are still on the run, posing a significant threat to the public.

The escapees - who fled after cutting through their cell roof - were facing charges for serious offenses, including rape and burglary.

Those still at large have been identified as Erickson Mwachofi, Samuel Onyango, Alex Makezi and Edward Maighasho.

Police warn that these fugitives are dangerous and urge the public to remain vigilant.

Coast Regional Police boss, George Sedah, has appealed for information that could lead to their capture.

“These are highly dangerous suspects. We need all the help we can get to bring them back into custody,” Sedah stated.

The Kenyan DAILY POST