A doctor in a Nairobi hospital sets up a drug trafficker to detectives after he sought medical help when pellets of cocaine stuck in his small intestines (PHOTOs)







Wednesday, February 19, 2025 - A U.S national who ingested several pellets of Cocaine in his bid to traffic them from Alabama to Saudi Arabia is recovering at a Nairobi hospital under police watch, after developing serious abdominal complications.

The suspect, Jarod Tyler Roberts, was on Sunday, February 16th taken to the hospital by his friend, and was admitted for examination after exhibiting symptoms of excessive drugging.

A doctor at the hospital alerted anti-narcotics detectives from DCI Headquarters who visited the facility to witness an endoscopy process on the suspect.

Three pellets were recovered from the suspect's rectum, which tested positive for Cocaine weighing 57.98g.

The exhibit was seized and documented.

The doctor also confirmed the presence of an extra pellet stuck in the suspect's small intestines, and medical help is being offered to have it removed.

Detectives have since established that Tyler Roberts was temporarily residing at an Airbnb in Nairobi's Westlands area, and was due to board Ethiopian Airlines at 1800 hrs on the day he was taken ill.

He was to travel to Saudi Arabia through Addis Ababa.

His travel and personal documents have been confiscated pending his recovery, whereafter he will face relevant drug trafficking charges.

