Rogue KRA officials stationed at JKIA arrested by EACC detectives for demanding a Ksh 120,000 bribe from a traveller - Ksh 297,000 suspected to be bribes recovered from them (PHOTOs)

Saturday, February 22, 2025 - Two KRA officers stationed at JKIA arrested for allegedly demanding a Ksh 120,000 bribe from a traveller as a condition for releasing confiscated goods.
EACC conducted an operation following the traveller's
report, apprehending Mutava Lawrence and Timothy Momanyi while allegedly
receiving the bribe.
A search of their vehicles led to the recovery of Ksh
297,000, suspected to be illicit proceeds, and a firearm.
The suspects are detained at Industrial Area Police Station pending further investigation.
The Kenyan DAILY POST
0 Comments