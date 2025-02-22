Rogue KRA officials stationed at JKIA arrested by EACC detectives for demanding a Ksh 120,000 bribe from a traveller - Ksh 297,000 suspected to be bribes recovered from them (PHOTOs)







Saturday, February 22, 2025 - Two KRA officers stationed at JKIA arrested for allegedly demanding a Ksh 120,000 bribe from a traveller as a condition for releasing confiscated goods.

EACC conducted an operation following the traveller's report, apprehending Mutava Lawrence and Timothy Momanyi while allegedly receiving the bribe.

A search of their vehicles led to the recovery of Ksh 297,000, suspected to be illicit proceeds, and a firearm.

The suspects are detained at Industrial Area Police Station pending further investigation.

The Kenyan DAILY POST