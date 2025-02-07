Popular Kenyan female anchor, whose hourglass figure causes men sleepless nights, over the moon after RUTO broke protocol to take selfies with her







Friday, February 7, 2025 - KBC sports anchor, Caren Kibet, couldn’t hide her joy when President William Ruto broke protocol to take selfies with her during an official function.

Taking to her Instagram account, Caren said Ruto approached her when he was launching the Garissa Passport Office and requested her for a selfie.

“President William Ruto, after launching the Garissa Passport Office, spotted me taking a video, came over and said, ‘Why not just take a selfie?’. And just like that, history was made, right in my line of duty,” she wrote.

Caren is among the hottest female TV anchors in the local media industry.

She reads prime news while rocking figure-hugging dresses that flaunt her hourglass figure.

Even the Head of State couldn’t resist her beauty when he spotted her.

