Popular Kalenjin singer, VICKY BRILLIANCE, spotted driving OSCAR SUDI’s multi-million Range Rover - She has dumped her broke husband for the wealthy MP (VIDEO)







Wednesday, February 26, 2025 - Fast rising Kalenjin singer, Vicky Brilliance, is enjoying her new found fame and eating life with a big spoon after dumping her broke husband for wealthy Kapseret Member of Parliament, Oscar Sudi.

Word has it that Sudi has been financing Vicky’s flamboyant lifestyle and even bought her a house at the Unity Homes Estate in Eldoret City.





The beautiful songstress, who worked as a waitress before fame, was spotted driving a Range Rover owned by Sudi.

The video has caused murmurs online and is a subject of discussion on Kalenjin gossip circles.

