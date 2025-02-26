Allow me to beg, I will open doors for you - Frustrated MORARA KEBASO slams Kenyans for stopping fundraising for his campaigns (VIDEO)







Wednesday, February 26, 2025 – Activist and aspiring politician Morara Kebaso has slammed Kenyans for refusing to contribute to his campaign fund.

In a video shared on his social media, a visibly frustrated Morara defended his fundraising efforts, arguing that he needs resources to challenge well-funded politicians who misuse taxpayers’ money.

He stated that his public appeals for financial support could pave the way for young leaders facing similar struggles.

Morara also criticized youth who malign his character without understanding his journey.

Over time, public perception of him has shifted from activist to beggar due to his frequent financial appeals.

While Kenyans once generously supported him, including purchasing a campaign vehicle, recent pleas have largely been ignored.

Watch the video below.

The Kenyan DAILY POST