Popular KALENJIN singer dumps her husband, barely 2 months after being given Ksh 1.7 million at the Kalenjin Music Festival - See how SUDI was salivating on her (PHOTOs)







Monday, February 10, 2025 - Vicky De Brilliance, a popular Kalenjin musician, has announced that she has parted ways with her husband.

In a series of messages shared online, Vicky said that she is now single and accused her husband, with whom she shares two boys, of being a gold digger.

She alleged that her husband was using her own money to spoil other women.

“Officially single. It is funny how you can work so hard and then someone uses your money on other women,” she wrote.

Brilliance’s crumbled marriage comes barely two months after she was awarded Ksh 1.7 million at the Kalenjin Music Festival.

She was given the money after being crowned the best overall artist at the hyped festival attended by local leaders among them Kapseret Member of Parliament Oscar Sudi.

Sudi couldn’t keep his eyes off the beautiful singer.

Below are photos of the singer’s ex-husband.

The Kenyan DAILY POST