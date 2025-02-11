Late chief AGOSTINO ODONGO's family returns a cow and money given to them by Ex-CS RASHID ECHESA and MP, PETER NABULINDO, after they brought goons to disrupt the funeral (VIDEO)



Tuesday, February 11, 2025 - The family of the late Chief and Director Agostino Odongo has returned a cow and monetary contributions given during his funeral by MP, Peter Nabulindo, and former Cabinet Secretary Rashid Echesa.

The family sent back MP Nabulindo’s contribution of KSh 15,000, adding a KSh 200 withdrawal fee.

Similarly, they returned Echesa’s donation of KSh 50,000.

In a firm stance against what they termed as political interference in funerals, the family emphasized the need to respect bereaved families and avoid disruptions linked to financial contributions.

Their decision has sparked debate on the growing trend of politicians using funerals as platforms for political engagement.

