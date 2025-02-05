No taking chances! This photo of President RUTO in Mandera has sparked reactions (LOOK)







Wednesday, February 5, 2025 - Photos of President Ruto addressing Mandera residents during his development tour have gone viral on social media.

The images show the president flanked by heavily armed special police officers and plain-clothed security personnel, forming a tight barrier between him and the crowd.

Notably, the security detail appeared to outnumber the audience.

Instead of using a dais, President Ruto opted to address residents from his bulletproof vehicle, signaling heightened security concerns.

The heavy security deployment followed the abduction of five local chiefs in Mandera South by suspected Al-Shabaab militants just hours before his arrival.

See the photo below and reactions.

