PHOTOs of ex-Kiambu Governor WAITITU and his wife looking distraught after being found guilty in a Ksh 588 million corruption case







Wednesday, February 12, 2025 - Former Kiambu Governor Ferdinand Waititu has been found guilty in a Ksh 588 million graft case after the Milimani Anti-Corruption Court determined that he, alongside his wife and other county officials, engaged in fraudulent tender awards, conflict of interest and forgery.

Delivering the verdict, Chief Magistrate Thomas Nzioki ruled that Waititu illegally benefited from public funds, including Ksh 25 million acquired through a company linked to him.

The court convicted him on multiple counts, holding him and his co-accused liable for financial misconduct and abuse of office.

Below are photos of Waititu and his wife, Susan, at Milimani ant-corruption court.