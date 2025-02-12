ICT Cabinet Secretary, WILLIAM KABOGO, accused of fraudulently obtaining his uncle’s prime land valued at Ksh 380 million

Wednesday, February 12, 2025 - Cabinet Secretary for Information, Communications and the Digital Economy, William Kabogo, is embroiled in a legal dispute with his uncle, Kimani Kabogo, over land ownership valued at Ksh 380 million.
The conflict centers on allegations of fraud and breach of
trust, which Kimani claims to have discovered in 2006, leading him to file a
lawsuit in 2017 seeking damages.
Initially, the High Court dismissed the case, citing the
statute of limitations under the Limitation of Actions Act.
However, the Court of Appeal has overturned this decision,
ruling that the High Court erred in its judgment and directing that the case be
heard afresh by a different judge.
Kabogo denies the allegations, maintaining that the
properties in question were lawfully acquired through a private treaty with NIC
Bank, following the bank's sale to recover a loan owed by Kenya Modern Digitals
Ltd, guaranteed by Kimani.
The appellate court's decision paves way for a renewed
examination of the dispute in the High Court.
The
