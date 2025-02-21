PHOTO of frail KIZZA BESIGYE in court after he was charged with treason sparks concern - He was abducted in Nairobi







Friday, February 21, 2025 - A photo of Ugandan opposition leader, Dr. Kizza Besigye, appearing frail and in a wheelchair during a court session, has sparked concerns on social media.

Besigye, who has been on a hunger strike for days in protest of his detention, was abducted in Nairobi and forcibly taken to Uganda, where he now faces treason charges.

On Thursday, the Chief Magistrate’s Court in Nakawa denied his request for private medical treatment, citing lack of jurisdiction.

Instead, the court ordered his continued remand at Luzira Prison until March 7.

The ruling has intensified criticism of President Yoweri Museveni’s administration, with human rights activists and political allies condemning what they describe as persecution of opposition figures.

Calls for Besigye’s release continue to grow, as concerns mount over his deteriorating health in custody.

