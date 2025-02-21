PHOTO of frail KIZZA BESIGYE in court after he was charged with treason sparks concern - He was abducted in Nairobi

Friday, February 21,
2025 - A photo of Ugandan opposition leader, Dr. Kizza Besigye, appearing
frail and in a wheelchair during a court session, has sparked concerns on
social media.
Besigye, who has been on a hunger strike for days in protest
of his detention, was abducted in Nairobi and forcibly taken to Uganda, where
he now faces treason charges.
On Thursday, the Chief Magistrate’s Court in Nakawa denied
his request for private medical treatment, citing lack of jurisdiction.
Instead, the court ordered his continued remand at Luzira
Prison until March 7.
The ruling has intensified criticism of President Yoweri
Museveni’s administration, with human rights activists and political allies
condemning what they describe as persecution of opposition figures.
Calls for Besigye’s release continue to grow, as concerns mount over his deteriorating health in custody.
The Kenyan DAILY POST
0 Comments