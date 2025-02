Saturday, February 1, 2025 - A family in Kirinyaga County is in distress after their daughter was abducted by unknown men.

Reports indicate that the missing girl had been sent to the market by her mother when she was abducted.

Her phone has since been switched off, following the kidnapping incident.

The family has reported the matter to the police and circulated her photo on social media, hoping to find her.





The Kenyan DAILY POST