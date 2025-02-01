Dashboard camera captures the moment a speeding Probox ferrying miraa collided head-on with a lorry along the Embu-Meru Highway (VIDEO)







Saturday, February 1, 2025 - Dashcam footage has revealed the last moments before a speeding Probox ferrying miraa had a head-on collision with a lorry in a tragic road accident at Njuri area along the busy Embu-Meru Highway.

The fatal accident which occurred a few days ago led to the death of two people.

The chilling footage showed the lorry cruising down a descent on the highway before tragedy struck.

After negotiating a turn, the Probox can be seen in view approaching at a high speed.

While about to negotiate the turn, the Probox driver seemingly loses control and rams into the truck.

The aftermath of the crash resulted in the Probox being left in a mangled wreck while the truck sustained damage to its front bumper.

An accident caught live on camera! pic.twitter.com/DkdB6Qs98H — The Kenyan Vigilante (@KenyanSays) February 1, 2025

Below are photos of the accident.

