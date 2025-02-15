Broke KHALIF KAIRO’s repossessed Porsche spotted with a new owner- The white wrap has been removed (PHOTOs)







Saturday, February 15, 2025 - A Porsche that belonged to disgraced city car dealer Khalif Kairo has been repossessed by NCBA bank and sold to another person after he defaulted on a loan.

The car was spotted along one of the major roads in the city.

The white wrap has been removed, reverting it to the original black colour in the logbook.

Kairo is currently in financial turmoil after he closed down his car yard along Kiambu Road.

When he appeared in court to face fraud cases, he pleaded with the magistrate to release him on favorable cash bail terms, claiming that he had only Ksh 61,000 in his bank account.

