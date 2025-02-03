3 more suspects arrested in connection with the murder of Molo activist RICHARD OTIENO - Two of them had fled to Tanzania (PHOTOs)







Monday, February 24, 2025 - A crack team of detectives drawn from the Homicide Investigations Bureau and the Crime Research and Intelligence Bureau (CRIB) has nabbed three prime suspects linked to the brutal murder of Richard Otieno Haga, alias Molo President, which occurred on January 18th, 2025, in Elburgon.

The suspects Peter Oketch, alias DJ IO, Joseph Kihara Kariuki, alias Jose, and Evans Aseka Okututi were forensically connected to the crime scene with other suspects who are still at large.

Investigations revealed that they were transported from Molo to Elburgon to carry out the heinous act.

Following the incident, Peter Oketch and Joseph Kihara Kariuki fled to Majahida in Bariadi District, Tanzania, in an attempt to evade capture.

However, they returned to Kenya on Friday, February 21, 2025, after Tanzanian authorities closed in on them.

The two suspects together with their accomplice have since been arrested and are scheduled to appear before the Nakuru Chief Magistrate's Court today for custodial orders.

Meanwhile, as the investigation continues, detectives are ramping up efforts to bring more suspects to book.

The Kenyan DAILY POST