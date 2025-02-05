Ndiye Huyu!! PHOTOs of the SDA church elder who was stabbed to death by a fellow elder for having an affair with his wife emerge

Wednesday, February 5, 2025 - 35-year-old Francis Opiyo Kadede, an elder at the Seventh Day Adventist (SDA) church, was stabbed to death by a fellow elder during a church service over a suspected love triangle.
Francis was stabbed a few minutes after delivering church
reports to the worshipers before the main sermon that was to be presided over
by the church pastor.
The suspect walked to the altar, removed a knife which he
had hidden in the Bible and stabbed Francis’ left side of the chest, before
fleeing.
Photos of Francis have finally surfaced online.
