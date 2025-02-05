Are you trying to get back to ALFRED MUTUA? Netizens slam LILIAN NGANGA over her post about RUTO and 2027 elections – LOOK!







Wednesday, February 5, 2025 – Former Machakos First Lady Lilian Ng’ang’a has landed in hot soup with netizens after boldly predicting that President William Ruto is on course for an easy re-election in 2027.

Lilian, who hurriedly tied the knot with veteran rapper Juliani following her dramatic split from ex-husband and Labour CS Alfred Mutua in February 2022, claimed that Ruto’s ground game is unmatched, while his rivals are still stuck in boardroom politics.

However, her comments haven’t sat well with Kenyans online, with many questioning her motives.

Some believe she’s trying to regain Mutua’s attention, while others speculate she’s angling for favor within Ruto’s inner circle - especially from his influential aide, Farouk Kibet.

Adding fuel to the fire, fresh rumors suggest Lilian’s marriage to Juliani has already hit the rocks.

Check out her post and reactions below.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.