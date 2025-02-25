ANAGONGEWA!! Kalenjin man, a father of 4, declares himself single after installing CCTV cameras in his Narok home, only to catch his wife cheating







Tuesday, 25 February 2025 - Arap Kirui, a father of four, has declared himself single after he caught his wife red-handed cheating.

Kirui installed CCTV cameras in his Narok home after suspecting that his wife was cheating on him, only for his worst fears to be confirmed.

In a heartfelt statement on Facebook, Kirui detailed the sacrifices he has made to ensure his children's well-being.

This includes timely school fee payments, maintaining a steady food supply, and providing essential household needs such as firewood and water.

However, despite his efforts, he expressed disappointment that his contributions were not enough to maintain harmony within his family.

“I beg my children to cooperate with the unplanned situation and accept me as the only parent since I can't stand this anymore,” he stated.

Kirui is now planning to concentrate on business after dumping his cheating wife.

He announced that key business sectors he has ventured in, including clean water provision, transportation, and tree nursery projects, will proceed uninterrupted.

See his viral post.





The Kenyan DAILY POST