Chaos erupts in Kutus, Kirinyaaga, as a butcher chops off a man’s genitals over Ksh 50 debt

Friday, February 7, 2025 - Chaos engulfed Kutus town, Kirinyaga County, on Friday, after a man severed another’s reproductive organ over a Ksh 50 debt.
The victim, currently receiving treatment at Kerugoya
Referral Hospital, had confronted a local butcher over the unpaid amount on
Thursday evening.
Eyewitnesses claim the suspect dragged the victim into his
shop during the argument and proceeded to attack him.
Anthony Njora, a local resident, said the injured man,
identified as Muthii, staggered to his workplace, bleeding profusely, before
collapsing.
His employer rushed him to a nearby dispensary before he was
referred to Kerugoya Referral Hospital.
The gruesome attack sparked outrage, with enraged residents
threatening to take action if the suspect was not arrested.
As tensions escalated, police were forced to fire in the air
to disperse the crowd.
Authorities have launched a manhunt for the suspect, who
has since gone into hiding.
Watch the video below.
Chaos erupts in Kutus, Kirinyaga County, after a butcher allegedly chops off a man's genitals over a Ksh. 50 debt.— Cyprian, Is Nyakundi (@C_NyaKundiH) February 7, 2025
Eyewitnesses report the argument escalated when the butcher… pic.twitter.com/VwlpOgkQXf
