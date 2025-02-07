Chaos erupts in Kutus, Kirinyaaga, as a butcher chops off a man’s genitals over Ksh 50 debt







Friday, February 7, 2025 - Chaos engulfed Kutus town, Kirinyaga County, on Friday, after a man severed another’s reproductive organ over a Ksh 50 debt.

The victim, currently receiving treatment at Kerugoya Referral Hospital, had confronted a local butcher over the unpaid amount on Thursday evening.

Eyewitnesses claim the suspect dragged the victim into his shop during the argument and proceeded to attack him.

Anthony Njora, a local resident, said the injured man, identified as Muthii, staggered to his workplace, bleeding profusely, before collapsing.

His employer rushed him to a nearby dispensary before he was referred to Kerugoya Referral Hospital.

The gruesome attack sparked outrage, with enraged residents threatening to take action if the suspect was not arrested.

As tensions escalated, police were forced to fire in the air to disperse the crowd.

Authorities have launched a manhunt for the suspect, who has since gone into hiding.

