Modern-day Biblical JONAH? – Watch the moment a humpback whale swallows, then spits a man kayaking in Chilean Patagonia (VIDEO)







Friday, February 14, 2025 - In a jaw-dropping moment straight out of a biblical tale, a kayaker in the Chilean Patagonia was swallowed by a massive humpback whale - only to be spat out seconds later, completely unharmed.

Adrián Simancas was paddling with his father when the enormous creature suddenly surfaced, engulfing him in its gaping mouth.

His father captured the heart-stopping incident on camera as the whale, seemingly realizing its mistake, quickly released him.

Despite the terrifying ordeal, both father and son made it back to shore safely.

The astonishing footage has since gone viral, leaving the world in awe.

Watch the video below and reactions.

Adrián Simancas was kayaking with his father, who filmed this video as the massive mammal suddenly surfaced. pic.twitter.com/0nuE6OP88s — Channel 4 News (@Channel4News) February 13, 2025





