I wasted time dating jokers – Popular Tanzanian singer MIMI MARS regrets not getting married as she turns 32.







Sunday, February 2, 2025 – Popular Tanzanian singer and actress Mimi Mars has admitted that she wishes she were already married!

The 32-year-old, who is Vanessa Mdee’s younger sister, admitted in a recent interview that she wasted precious years on unserious men.

“I’m not married yet simply because I dated jokers who weren’t good enough. They just wasted my time!” she confessed.

The Till I Die hitmaker isn’t giving up, though.

She boldly declared that if the right man comes along, she won’t hesitate to walk down the aisle!

“I am an opportunist, if I find the right man, I will not waste time getting married” she stated during a recent interview.

Opening up on her love life sometime back, the Chuga Queen, declared that she was done dating Tanzanian men - especially celebrities - after a string of heartbreaks.

“I wouldn’t date a famous Tanzanian man or even a Tanzanian man. Maybe someone from outside.” She asserted.

She was involved in a high-profile romance with singer Marioo, famous for hits like Nairobi featuring Kenya’s Bien.

Their love turned sour when a viral video showed Mimi swimming with Bongo superstar Diamond Platnumz, sparking dating rumors.

Though she denied any affair, Marioo admitted the clip hurt him deeply.

“There’s a lot that hurt me, but that clip of my lady swimming with my brother hurt me,” Marioo confessed.

Despite patching things up and even dropping a joint track dubbed La La, cracks resurfaced when whispers linked Mimi to singer Jux - her sister Vanessa Mdee’s ex.

While Jux denied the claims, Marioo later clarified that their split wasn’t about Jux but simply “growing cold towards each other.”

Talk about a rollercoaster love life!

The Kenyan DAILY POST