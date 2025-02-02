I wasted time dating jokers – Popular Tanzanian singer MIMI MARS regrets not getting married as she turns 32.

Sunday, February 2, 2025 – Popular Tanzanian singer and actress Mimi Mars has admitted that she wishes she were already married!
The 32-year-old, who is Vanessa Mdee’s younger sister,
admitted in a recent interview that she wasted precious years on unserious men.
“I’m not married yet simply because I dated jokers who
weren’t good enough. They just wasted my time!” she confessed.
The Till I Die hitmaker isn’t giving up,
though.
She boldly declared that if the right man comes along, she
won’t hesitate to walk down the aisle!
“I am an opportunist, if I find the right man, I will not
waste time getting married” she stated during a recent interview.
Opening up on her love life sometime back, the Chuga
Queen, declared that she was done dating Tanzanian men - especially
celebrities - after a string of heartbreaks.
“I wouldn’t date a famous Tanzanian man or even a
Tanzanian man. Maybe someone from outside.” She asserted.
She was involved in a high-profile romance with singer
Marioo, famous for hits like Nairobi featuring Kenya’s Bien.
Their love turned sour when a viral video showed Mimi
swimming with Bongo superstar Diamond Platnumz, sparking dating rumors.
Though she denied any affair, Marioo admitted the clip hurt
him deeply.
“There’s a lot that hurt me, but that clip of my lady
swimming with my brother hurt me,” Marioo confessed.
Despite patching things up and even dropping a joint track
dubbed La La, cracks resurfaced when whispers linked Mimi to singer
Jux - her sister Vanessa Mdee’s ex.
While Jux denied the claims, Marioo later clarified that
their split wasn’t about Jux but simply “growing cold towards each
other.”
Talk about a rollercoaster love life!
