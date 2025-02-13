LAVENDER AKINYI, the lady arrested for multiple burglaries captured on CCTV breaking into a house in Kileleshwa with her gang and stealing expensive household items (VIDEO)







Thursday, February 13, 2025 - Lavendar Akinyi, a notorious lady who has been arrested by detectives multiple times for breaking into houses in the leafy suburbs of Nairobi, was recently captured on CCTV breaking into a house in Kileleshwa alongside her gang members.

They made away with expensive household items among them a 77-inch TV.

The burglary incident happened in broad daylight, leaving tenants wondering whether it was an inside job.

Last year in June, Lavendar was arrested and arraigned for similar crimes.

Detectives said she leads a gang of 6 members involved in house-break-ins in high-end estates in Nairobi and other violent robberies within the city.

Watch the CCTV footage. LAVENDER AKINYI, the lady arrested for multiple burglaries captured on CCTV breaking into a house in Kileleshwa with her gang and stealing expensive household items pic.twitter.com/upIUsKxzWa — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) February 13, 2025





