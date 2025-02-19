Lands CS ALICE WAHOME delivers bad news to Kenyans over Affordable Housing Levy







Wednesday, February 19, 2025 - Lands and Housing Cabinet Secretary Alice Wahome, has clarified that Kenyans contributing to the affordable housing levy must still pay separately to own homes under the Government’s housing project.

Speaking during a simulcast on Wednesday, Wahome explained that the 1.5% monthly deductions, matched by employers since 2023, only fund the construction of houses - not act as pre-payment for home ownership.

Kenyans interested in acquiring the units must enter a rent-to-own agreement spanning up to 30 years.

"This money is not meant to give you a house; it helps build the house.

“After that, you pay for the house yourself," she stated.

Wahome likened the arrangement to a tenant purchase scheme, insisting that the houses are not for sale, but rather meant to be "owned for living in."

However, she struggled to clarify why such an agreement wouldn’t qualify as a sale.

Critics argue that the project should be restructured as a social protection initiative, offering low-cost rental options for underprivileged Kenyans in informal settlements.

Wahome dismissed this, saying, “We must be practical. If we open this up to everyone in need, we wouldn’t even start construction. Determining who qualifies would be a challenge.”

Her remarks have reignited debate over the Government’s affordable housing model and its true accessibility for low-income Kenyans.

The Kenyan DAILY POST