Historic moment as two luxurious Cruise Ships with over 1000 tourists dock at the Port of Mombasa (PHOTOs)







Mombasa's stunning coastline came alive on Monday morning as the Port of Mombasa welcomed two luxurious cruise ships, MS Europa and MV World Odyssey.

In the historic moment, the two cruise ships docked simultaneously, bringing over 1,600 passengers and crew to the city.

MS Europa, making a grand return after a decade-long absence, arrived from Zanzibar with 334 tourists and 285 crew members.

Many visitors seized the chance to explore Mombasa’s cultural gems, from the historic Fort Jesus to the vibrant Old Town, while others embarked on thrilling safaris.

The ship is set to continue its voyage to the Seychelles.

MV World Odyssey, widely recognized for its ‘Semester at Sea’ program, arrived from Cochin, India, marking its fourth visit to Mombasa.

Onboard were 677 students and 178 crew members, ready to immerse themselves in Kenya’s coastal beauty and wildlife experiences over a six-day stay.

Kenya Ports Authority’s Managing Director, Captain William Ruto, hailed the occasion as a milestone for Kenya’s cruise tourism.

“This is a historic moment. We usually receive one cruise ship at a time, but today we have two. Next week, we anticipate one of the world’s largest cruise ships with 2,000 passengers,” he revealed.

This tourism boom is set to inject millions into the local economy, benefiting tour operators, hotels, and businesses.

With Kenya investing in world-class cruise facilities, Mombasa is cementing itself as a premier destination for global travelers.

