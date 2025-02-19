Sudan condemns President RUTO for hosting dreaded RSF Rebels in Nairobi, vows to take ‘necessary action’







Wednesday, February 19, 2025 - Sudan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs has launched a scathing attack on President William Ruto’s administration for hosting the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) - a rebel group locked in a bloody battle with the Sudanese army for control of the country.

The controversy erupted after RSF leaders, led by Abdul Rahim Hamdan Dagalo, held a high-profile event at the Kenyatta International Convention Centre (KICC) on Tuesday, February 18th, where they were reportedly expected to form a parallel Government.

In a strongly worded statement, Sudan’s Foreign Affairs Ministry condemned Kenya for hosting the meeting, despite RSF being accused of committing genocide.

The Ministry decried what it called Kenya’s blatant disregard for international law, stating:

“The Ministry of Foreign Affairs regrets the Kenyan government’s disregard for its obligations under international law by hosting the event of signing a so-called ‘political agreement’ between the terrorist Janjaweed militia responsible for ongoing acts of genocide in Sudan.”

Sudan further accused Kenya of interfering in African affairs, orchestrating divisions, and actively supporting efforts to dismember sovereign states.

“By allowing a meeting aimed at establishing a parallel government on Sudanese soil, Kenya is violating the sovereignty of an African state and enabling genocide, ethnic massacres, and other heinous crimes.”

Sudan also charged Kenya with breaching the UN Charter and AU principles, calling on the international community to condemn Nairobi’s actions and vowing to take “necessary measures to redress the balance.”

The Kenyan DAILY POST