Uptown Problems!! BETTY KYALLO’s sister, GLORIA, confirms breakup with boyfriend, reveals they are co-parenting their dog







Monday, February 10, 2025 - Reality star and Betty Kyallo's younger sister, Gloria, has officially called it quits with her boyfriend, Ken Warui, citing "irreconcilable differences."

But in a plot twist no one saw coming, the two exes have agreed to co-parent their dog.

During an Instagram Q&A, Gloria confirmed the split but kept details hush-hush, stating she had already addressed the issue before.

However, what really got fans talking was her unique post-breakup arrangement.

Despite parting ways, she and Ken are still sharing custody of their pet dog.

She admitted that the dog technically belongs to Ken, but she still sees it from time to time.

This unusual setup has left netizens both amused and baffled, with many wondering - how does dog co-parenting even work!

