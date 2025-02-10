Uptown Problems!! BETTY KYALLO’s sister, GLORIA, confirms breakup with boyfriend, reveals they are co-parenting their dog

Monday, February 10, 2025 - Reality star and Betty Kyallo’s younger sister, Gloria, has officially called it quits with her boyfriend, Ken Warui, citing “irreconcilable differences.”
But in a plot twist no one saw coming, the two exes have
agreed to co-parent their dog.
During an Instagram Q&A, Gloria confirmed the split but
kept details hush-hush, stating she had already addressed the issue before.
However, what really got fans talking was her unique
post-breakup arrangement.
Despite parting ways, she and Ken are still sharing
custody of their pet dog.
She admitted that the dog technically belongs to Ken, but
she still sees it from time to time.
This unusual setup has left netizens both amused and baffled, with many wondering - how does dog co-parenting even work!
The
Kenyan DAILY POST
0 Comments