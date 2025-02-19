Comedian TERENCE CREATIVE’s marriage is reportedly on the rocks after his wife, MILLIE, found a receipt for C0ND0MS in his car - A neighbour in Thindigua spills the beans







Wednesday, February 19, 2025 - Comedian Terence Creative’s hyped marriage with popular content creator, Millie Chebby, is reportedly on the rocks over claims of infidelity.

According to sources, Millie recently caused drama at Edenville Estate in Thindigua where they live after she found a receipt for c0nd0ms in his car.

A heated argument between her and Terence ensued and in the process, she crashed a blue Toyota Vitz that he recently gifted her on her 38th birthday.

Word has it that Millie carried out investigations after finding a receipt for c0nd0ms in Terence’s car and discovered that he was cheating on her with Baraka Smiles CEO Ruth Mungai.

She found steamy messages between Terence and Ruth after snooping through his phone.

Terence and Millie were reportedly planning for a wedding but Milie has removed everyone in the wedding group and closed down the WhatsApp group.

See the expose below.