Is this true about KAMBA LADIES? See what this netizen has revealed after photos of KALONZO and a friend’s son went viral







Monday, February 10, 2025 - Wiper leader, Kalonzo Musyoka, has set social media on fire after sharing photos of himself consoling the son of his late long-time friend, Daniel Kimanzi.

What caught everyone’s eye wasn’t just the emotional moment but the striking resemblance between Kalonzo and Kimanzi’s son, sparking wild speculation among netizens.

Some believe there's more to the story than meets the eye, hinting at an intriguing connection.

Adding fuel to the fire, whispers from Ukambani reveal a controversial practice among married women - having children with other men, allegedly to ensure genetic diversity.

The theory is that in the event of a hereditary medical issue, having children from different fathers could increase the chances of survival.

See the post below.

The Kenyan DAILY POST